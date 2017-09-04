ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): Chairman Parliamentary Committee on
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Senator Mushahid Hussain
Monday said Pakistan has rendered tremendous sacrifices in the fight
against terrorism and now is pursuing building of CPEC, the biggest
bilateral development project between any two countries.
Mushahid, who was a keynote speaker at International
Conference on Silk Road, Belt & Road Initiative, addressed on the
role of Pakistan, as the pivotal player as bridge between Southeast
Asia & Central Asia in the regional economic cooperation driven by
economy, energy, with new ports & pipelines, roads and railways,
according to a press release issued here.
He said Pakistan, as the best friend and reliable partner of
China, is the only country among 65 countries of the Silk Road
initiative where the sea and land route meet through Gwadar Port.
Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in the fight against
terrorism and now Pakistan is pursuing building of CPEC, the biggest
bilateral development project between any two countries in the
history of international relations, which is worth over $ 50
billion, spanning over 15 years, he said.
He urged closer cooperation between Pakistan and Hong Kong,
and said today 22,000 Pakistani students study in China, and more
Pakistani students are going to study in Hong Kong, which has four
universities among the top 50 universities of the world.
Senator Mushahid said the global balance of economic and
political power is shifting from West to East and the 21st Century
is the Asian Century.
Pakistan made tremendous sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Mushahid Hussain
ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): Chairman Parliamentary Committee on