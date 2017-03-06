Pakistan made sincere efforts to enhance relations with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said Pakistan had made sincere efforts to enhance relations with Afghanistan.

High level efforts were made but Afghanistan could not give the same reply, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Afghanistan should work for establishing peace in the region.

Pakistan always wanted good relations with neighboring countries on equal basis, he stated.

To a question, he said that India supported the terrorist activists using the soil of Afghanistan to attack in Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He said that some elements wanted to disturb peace of Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif said that proper border management system was needed to curb terrorism.

Pakistan Armed forces had played vital role in wiping out terrorism.

He said that Afghanistan government could not establish writ in all parts of its country.

To a question he said that Pakistan Armed forces, police and other national institutions had given a lot of sacrifices for restoration of peace.