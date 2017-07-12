Pakistan made significant progress in food security over last several decades: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food
Security and Research,Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan on Wednesday
Pakistan had made significant progress in food security over the
last several decades.
Ministry of Food Security and Research took the immense
initiative to formulate a national agriculture and food security
policy, he said.
He stated this while speaking at the National Food Security
Policy Workshop here at National Agriculture and research Council(NARC) today.
He said that Pakistan also needs to continue to build the
resilience of the agriculture sector to climate change risks.
Bosan said that these challenges could be managed through
adopting soil and water conservation technologies, enhanced use of
high efficiency irrigation systems, developing drought resistant
varieties, and introducing climate smart agriculture.
The Minister said that “I am confident that valuable
suggestions from all stakeholders including provincial partners will
help in a great deal to finalize this document for achieving food
security and nutritional goals of the country”.
He said that state is constituent provision of basic food to
its people.
Pakistan has to surmount the great challenges for ensuring
food availability, increasing accessibility, improving utilization
and maintaining stability to achieve food security in real terms,he
said.
Federal Minister said that in collaboration with other
provinces, national and international partners,” We have been able
to deliberate and finalize draft food security policy document.”
He said that presently the production of food is more than
its requirement across the globe.
But unfortunately about 30-40% food is lost during production
and post-harvest stages.
The Minister said that contribution of all partners in food
security policy deliberation was very high and the improvements
suggested by the technical groups will help to further fine tune the
policy document for forwarding to the cabinet for its approval.
On the occasion Chairman PARC,Dr. Yusuf Zafar said that “We
have achieved a growth of 3.46 which is just close to target of 3.5
and it was 0.2 in 2015-16.
He said that this year we had record production of Corn,
Sugarcane, Potato and Wheat.
He said that proposed food security policy will be another
major milestone.
“We strongly hope and expect that today’s workshop will put
final seal of approval for this pioneering National Food Security
Policy to be placed on agenda of Federal Cabinet by Minister for
Food Security and Research Sikandar Bosan.
DG NARC,Dr. Azeem Khan at the occasion described about food
security policy with relevant implementation arrangements.
He said that the policy will be presented to the federal
cabinet for approval after fine-tuning.
Secretary for National Food Security and Research Muhammad
Abid Javed hoped implementing the policy will help promote value-
added food production while creating a new class of agricultural
entrepreneurs.
He also paid vote of thanks to participants from Ministry of
Planning, Development and Reforms, Pakistan Agricultural Research
Council, National Agricultural Research Centre, Agricultural Policy
Institute; international organizations like FAO, ICIMOD, WFP and
provincial governments for providing valuable inputs during the
whole process of preparing policy document.
