Pakistan made a history by successfully holding PSL match: Maiza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Leader, PML-N Maiza Hameed says on Monday that by successfully holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) Final match, Pakistan has made a history.

Talking to radio Pakistan she highlighted the credit for holding PSL final in Pakistan goes to Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif.

The nation also appreciating the government’s efforts for holding of Pakistan Super League as it a gateway to return of international cricket to Pakistan, Maiza Hameed urged.

She further said earlier, many analysts were expressing reservations in conducting final in Lahore but the government made it possible.

“We are hopeful that this final would be helpful in bring back international games to Pakistan” , she added.