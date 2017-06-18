Pakistan lose to India in WHL semis

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): Pakistan lost to India by a margin of

1-7 in their group game of the World Hockey League (WHL) semi-final

being played in London.

With the win, India had confirmed their place at the top of

their group. India were leading 3-0 at half-time and added four more

goals in the second half to win the match. Pakistan could manage to

score only one consolation goal.

For India, Defender Harmanpreet Singh and strikers Talwinder

Singh and Akashdeep Singh struck two goals each while Pradeep Mor

contributed with one goal. For Pakistan, Mohammad Umar Bhutta scored the lone goal.

The 7-1 win is India’s biggest win over Pakistan ever.