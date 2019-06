ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP):Pakistan lost an exciting group tie against Bangladesh 1-2 in the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event of ITF Asia 12 and Under Team Competition-2019 at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.

According to information received here, Ahtesham lost the first match against Shajeed in straight sets, but Haider played well to level the tie by beating Nadam in an exciting match.