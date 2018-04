ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Nepal beat Pakistan by 2-1 in the tennis semi-final of the South Asia Regional Qualifying Event (U-12) being played at Kathmandu, Nepal in Thursday.

Nepal beat Pakistan 2-1. Aki Zuben Rawat beat Huzaifa Khan 6-3, 6-3; Hamid Israr beat Aarav Samrat Hada 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-0; Aki Zuben Rawat, Aarav Samrat Hada beat Huzaifa Khan, Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-2, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan will play Sri Lanka for the 3rd Position on Friday.