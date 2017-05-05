Pakistan looks forward to strong economic cooperation with Japan: President

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said Pakistan

regards Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner and looks forward to a greater level of cooperation in areas of trade, investment, infrastructure, energy and capacity-building of the institutions.

Talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Japan Dr. Asad Majeed

Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President emphasized that pro-active measures were needed to boost the existing level of bilateral trade between the two countries.

Congratulating the Ambassador-designate on his new assignment, the

President stated that engaging Japan at every level and advocating Pakistan’s position on Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) should be one of Ambassador’s major tasks.

The President said balance of trade was in favour of Japan and

stressed the need to enhance Pakistan’s exports to Japan.

He also advised the ambassador-designate to encourage Japanese

companies to invest in Pakistan to enhance the capacity of industrial sector to produce value-added goods.

He expressed confidence that Ambassador-designate would undertake

strong efforts to get 3-4 year exception for Pakistani textiles under Japan’s Temporary Tariff Measures (like EU GSP+ model) to bring Pakistan at par with our competitors who enjoy free access to Japanese market.

The President also directed the ambassador-designate to actively

pursue employment opportunities for Pakistani labour in Japan, especially in context of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He appreciated the increase in number of Pakistani students availing

scholarships in various prestigious institutions of Japan and stated that the ambassador-designate may explore further opportunities of higher studies, research and scholarships for the country’s students.

The President wished the ambassador-designate success in discharge of

his new responsibilities.