Pakistan looks forward to partnership with key int’l organizations: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Thursday said Pakistan was looking forward to enhanced

interaction with international organizations in order to adopt and

implement best practices for increasing the country’s share in global trade.

Talking to Mrs. Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva here at PM House, the Prime Minister said his government was devising a national e-commerce policy being jointly worked upon by federal ministers of Finance, Commerce and Information Technology.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Executive Director on her first ever visit to Pakistan and extended gratitude for ITC’s support to the Government of Pakistan in various trade initiatives, technical assistance and capacity-building projects.

Nawaz Sharif observed that the visit of ITC’s Executive Director that followed the first-ever visit of Director General World Trade Organization (WTO) underscored Pakistan’s commitment to participation in multilateral trade as a responsible, effective and

positive member of the international community.

The Prime Minister informed the Executive Director of his

government’s efforts that stabilized Pakistan’s economy, and was on

its way to achieve further higher growth trajectory in the coming

months.

He thanked the Executive Director for inaugurating the first-

ever “She Trades” seminar in Pakistan, saying that his government

was fully committed to empowerment of women at the broadest level

and enhancing their participation in international trade.

Mrs. Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director said Pakistan’s

economy had achieved stability and was further boosting after the

improved security and law and order.

She said massive investment in improving the country’s

infrastructure, especially the roads and communication networks had

started giving dividends.

The Executive Director appreciated the government’s concrete

steps which had reduced power shortages paving the way for ensuring

enhanced economic activities.

“This is my first visit to Pakistan as Executive Director

International Trade Centre and what I have seen is the country on

the move, a country that has made enormous progress on stabilizing

the macro economic situation and improving the infrastructure,

improving the security,” she said.

Gonzalez said she had very cordial discussion with the Prime

Minister and would support Pakistan in translating all this progress

achieved at the hard infrastructure level into softer infrastructure

progress in entrepreneurship.

“We will support in simplifying trade rules, in boosting the

competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises here in Pakistan so

that they could contribute strongly,” she said.

Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce;

Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Senior Advisor, ITC; Matthew Anthony Wilson,

ITC; Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to the WTO and

other senior government officials were also present.