Pakistan looking to explore CARS ,African Regions trade potential:TDAP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Pakistan is looking to search new trade

avenues and will explore new markets in resources rich regions of

the Central Asia and Africa to enhance country’s export by

increasing economic ties with these potential markets.

Director Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Khalid Rasool told APP here on Monday Priority of government was to explore regional market by improving the trade and economic relations with Central Asian economies and Afghanistan including Africa.

For this purpose, TDAP intended to organize Pakistan Afghanistan and Central Asian Republican (CARs) Conference from November 7 to 9 in

Islamabad, he added.

Pakistan had opportunity to enhance the country’s export in

pharmaceutical,poultry,surgical instruments,including variety of

textiles items such as synthetic textile products,raw cotton,cotton

Yarn,leather and sports goods, electronics, Sea food, furniture,

cement,apparel, marble and agro based industry like rice, beef, sugar,

poultry chicken, potatoes, fruits and vegetables, he said.

He said the trade ministers and business community and

Chambers of Commerce and Industry from both Afghanistan and Central

Asian would be invited to attend the conference.

Senior official of Ministry of Commerce informed that the main

objective of this conference was to enhance bilateral trade volume,

strengthen trade and economic ties and regional trade integration of

these economies.

“We want to touch the untapped market of Central Asia with a

total population of over 66.5 millions spread over an area of about

four million square kilometers, and located on historical Silk

Route,” he said.

Pakistan was looking for easy access of neighboring partners to

bigger markets of the region, technology sharing focussing on

collective regional prosperity,he added.

Khalid Rasool said that Central Asian States presented a

consolidated market of 289 million and a GDP of $ 593.56 billion,

which offered a huge reservoir of untapped economies.

He said Pakistan-Central Asia relations were based on

geographical proximity, common history, religion, culture,

traditions, values and destiny.

Pakistan and these states could work together in areas of trade,

economic stability and development of the region, the Director TDAP said.

Replying to a question, he said that TDAP was looking to

organizes “Look Africa” Business forum by November 10, in

Krarachi.

He added that Pakistan had had potential to increase its exports

in textile, pharmaceutical, cement, leather,chemical,low tech,

marbles and Gems and Jewellery in African countries.