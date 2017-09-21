NEW YORK, Sep 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Thursday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor was a leading
investment vehicle for Pakistan, however the country was also
looking at other sources of investment from the West.
He was talking to Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum
Klaus Schwab who called on him here.
Prof Schwab said he was deeply impressed by recent economic
developments in Pakistan.
He said the recent transformation in Pakistan has given
indication that the political stability was well anchored in the
system that has boosted the confidence of the international business
community.
Schwab invited the prime minister to annual meeting of the
World Economic Forum and said he would like to share Pakistan’s
success story at the event. They also agreed to continue engagement
and cooperate.
He said that Pakistan’s relations with the West were decades old
and valued immensely.
He emphasized on engagement in the fields health, information
technology and cyber security in which Pakistan was making headway.
The prime minister agreed that there was much scope for
cooperation in these fields.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government was
not only focusing on the public sector, but also the private sector
as it was the main engine of growth.
Pakistan looking for investment through CPEC, West
