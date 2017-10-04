ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India
over ceasefire violations in Rawalakot/Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.
According to Foreign Office, Director General South Asia and SAARC
Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and
strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian
occupation forces, which resulted in martydom of two ciivilians
Kashif Sakhi, 20, and Sakeena Begum, 17, residents of Chaffer village
and injuries to two others, including a woman.
During the past two weeks, the Indian occupation forces have
increasingly targeted civilian areas on the Pakistani side, martyring
13 civilians, including 6 women, and injuring 39 others, which the
Director General (SA & SAARC) strongly condemned.
Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in
ceasefire violations. During the current year till date, Indian
forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along
the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom
of 45 innocent civilians and injuries to 155, as compared to 382
ceasefire violations in 2016.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and
contrary to human dignity and international human rights and
humanitarian laws.
The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace
and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.
The DG (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003
ceasefire arrangement, investigate the current and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in
letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC.
He also asked India to permit UNMOGIP (United Nationa Military
Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
Pakistan lodges strong protest with india over ceasefire violation at LoC
ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India