Pakistan lodges strong protest with india over ceasefire violation at LoC

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan lodged a strong protest with India

over ceasefire violations in Rawalakot/Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday.

According to Foreign Office, Director General South Asia and SAARC

Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner and

strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian

occupation forces, which resulted in martydom of two ciivilians

Kashif Sakhi, 20, and Sakeena Begum, 17, residents of Chaffer village

and injuries to two others, including a woman.

During the past two weeks, the Indian occupation forces have

increasingly targeted civilian areas on the Pakistani side, martyring

13 civilians, including 6 women, and injuring 39 others, which the

Director General (SA & SAARC) strongly condemned.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in

ceasefire violations. During the current year till date, Indian

forces have carried out more than 900 ceasefire violations along

the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the martyrdom

of 45 innocent civilians and injuries to 155, as compared to 382

ceasefire violations in 2016.

The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and

contrary to human dignity and international human rights and

humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace

and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

The DG (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003

ceasefire arrangement, investigate the current and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in

letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC.

He also asked India to permit UNMOGIP (United Nationa Military

Group in India and Pakistan) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.