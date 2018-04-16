‘Pakistan Land and Life’ put on display at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):The 50 photographs exhibition “Pakistan Land and Life” by Sharjeel Anzar began here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday.

The photgraphs depicting landscape, folk heritage, traditional architecture, and people busy in routine life were displayed in the exhibition Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Pakistan Land and Life’, renowned poet Kishwar Nahid said the photographs speak the language of a poet with beautiful compositions.

The photographs showed the scenes of real life of rural areas, she added.

The Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said the photographer had skilfully captured the precious moments of life from different parts of the country. The scenes in the photographs truly reflected the life of culture and old architecture. It was a joyful journey through the lens.

He said the photographs reflected the nostalgia associated with the traditions.

Sharjeel Anzar, said the objective of his photography was to capture the actual life of the people and extra-ordinary moments of nature to please the eye of the viewers.

One can easily see the entire Pakistan in my photographs, Anzar said.