Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan to cooperate in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP):Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan would cooperate in diverse fields to expand their existing bilateral relations and take them to a new height.

According to a protocol signed between the two countries during 3rd session of Pak-Kyrgyz Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) here last year, the signatories focused on bilateral cooperation in various sectors including Agriculture, Commerce, Communication, Defence, Education, Science and Technology, Energy, Health and Pharmaceuticals, Industry and Production, Investment, Information and Broadcasting, Postal Services and other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting underlined the need for expanding economic ties between the two countries by redoubling the efforts on implementation of the agreed arrangements.

The two sides agreed to ask the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to promote bilateral trade by activating the Joint Business Council established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) singed on March 15, 2011. Under the MoU, seminars, exhibitions and trade fairs in Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan have to be ensured.

They agreed to take measures for developing better interaction between the trade promotion organizations of both the countries and sign a MoU between Kyrgyzstan’ State Agency on Investment and Export Promotion and Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority. Besides, the parties agreement to sign a MoU in investment promotion between Kyrgyz’s State Agency on Investment and Export Promotion and Pakistan’s Board of Investment.

The two countries agreed on cooperation in exploring the possibilities of investment with the basic idea of becoming strategic partners in the areas of value added export-oriented industries by establishing joint working groups, exploring new avenues of collaboration in public sector enterprises, cooperating in sectors of stone development, surgical, cutlery and leather products, establishing a joint Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan venture between textile manufacturers, exploring potential of export of Pakistani goods to Kyrgyzstan, assessing potential for export and investment/collaboration in areas such as cement manufacturing, construction of sugar factories, production of heavy mechanical and engineering equipment, sharing of experiences in development of light and textile industries besides holding exhibitions, and exploring possibility of procurement of Kyrgyz ammunition for fire-arms.

In energy sector, the two parties noted satisfactory progress in realization of regional connective project “CASA-1000,” expressing the resolve to initiate the physical work on the project at the earliest. They also noted the interest of Pakistan to get additional energy supplies in the system during non-CASA supply period and agreed to explore all possible options to encourage supplies from non-member countries of CASA-1000.

In the field of regional connectivity, the two sides agreed to enhance the work under the Quadrilateral Agreement for Traffic and Transit signed among the Kyrgyz, Pakistan China Kazakhstan. In order to tape the business potential available under this agreement, it was jointly agreed to create awareness among the traders to utilize the transit trade route to have access upto Pakistani ports. Besides, the two sides agreed to start exploring possibilities for opening the direct air link between the two countries.

In banking and finance sectors, the parties agreed the proposal of State Bank of Pakistan about three weeks Islamic Banking Certificate Course for officials of National Bank of Kyrgyz Republic and commercial banks of Kyrgyz on complimentary basis, for which no expenses will be charged for tuition, accommodation and meals. However, travel expenses will be borne by the Kyrgyzstan side.

Besides, there are fully funded short-term trainings in banking sector under Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme against which Pakistani side offered Kyrgyz side to send their nominations.

In social sector, the both sides agreed to share data in development of public health, achievement in field of medical science and high technology, information of new medications and medical devices, medical equipments and means of quality control of pharmaceutical industry, besides assistance in development of new technologies to produce medication from local raw material of vegetable, animal and mineral origin.

In culture, sports and tourism sectors, the signatories would encourage mutual understanding and provide maximum opportunities to their people to get acquainted with cultural heritage of each sides, exchange visits of cultural expert musicians, folklorists and museum personnel in festivals, exhibitions, seminars and workshops, besides strengthening cooperation among sports institutions and exchanging sports persons and sports trainers.

In the field of education, science and technology, they agreed to establish linkages between universities of the two countries, arrange short-term visits of PhD and Post-Doc students studying in Pakistan to Kyrgyz institutions for research project, hold workshops to promote twining arrangements between the respective institutions and share best practices through joint workshops.

In agriculture and food security sector, the two sides agreed to facilitate joint ventures between the two countries on processing of agri products, share information of elite genetic resources of drought resistant types of food grains, cooperate in processing of fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat and beans.

The two countries also agreed to extend cooperation in the field of Information and Broadcasting/Media by exchanging programmes in English language, explore possibilities for joint productions in the field of documentaries, drama, sports, music and youth programmes, provide audio/voice reports of important events to each other through FTB after setting copy right matters, exchange personnel for training of employees of television, radio and journalists, besides producing and airing special programmes in collaboration with each other’s radio and television organizations.

Both the parties have agreed to hold the fourth meeting of Pakistan-Kyrgzstan JM in Bishkek in 2019 on mutually agreed dates.