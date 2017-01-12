Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan can jointly achieve CAREC’s development goals: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Thursday said Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan being members of Central

Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) can jointly achieve the

goals in areas including transport, energy, and trade policy to

alleviate poverty in the region.

Talking to Kojoshev Arzybek Orozbekovich, Minister of Economy

of the Kyrgyz Republic here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said

promotion of regional connectivity is one of the seven pillars of

the government’s development strategy.

The Prime Minister said the government was actively pursuing

this initiative which had the potential to integrate South Asia,

China and Central Asia-the three engines of growth in Asia.

Welcoming the Kyrgyz delegation, the Prime Minister said

Pakistan appreciated Kyrgyzstan government’s progressive policies.

He said the people of Pakistan were happy to witness the

progress and development of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan economy’s growth rate had

risen by 4.84 percent during last three years and it now offered

great investment opportunities for foreign investors.

He said Pakistan had embarked upon a major reform programme

that aims at fiscal stabilization, mobilizing domestic resources,

phasing out subsides, restructuring the power sector and other

public sector enterprises and strengthening the social safety nets.

The Prime Minister said the role of CASA 1000 was important in

redressing the power shortages in Pakistan and expressed

satisfaction that the project was moving satisfactorily.

He mentioned that the recent meeting of Joint Working Group

held in Dubai on December 5-8, 2016, took some important decisions

which will ensure the project’s timely completion.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the present volume of total

trade between the two countries can be further enhanced and hoped

that the third session of Pak-Kyrgyzstan JMC would prove fruitful

in enhancing bilateral trade and economic relationships.

The Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) was

established in 1994 and the volume of trade between Pakistan and

Kyrgyzstan amounted to US $ 5.573 Million from 2011 to 2016.