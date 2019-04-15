ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) were tied in strong religious, cultural and historic bonds.

“Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Pakistan are like two bodies and one soul. Our sorrow, happiness and destination are the same. Both the countries are the symbol of peace, brotherhood, progress and prosperity”, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to Imam-e- Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani who called on him at Parliament house, said a news release.

The speaker said every Muslim in Pakistan has great respect and affection to the custodian of the Al Harmain Al Shareefen.

The Speaker said Muslim world was facing multiple challenges at present and Muslim countries have to create unity among their ranks and shun differences to overcome these challenges.

While appreciating the role of KSA to unite the Muslim Ummah, he said unity and close cooperation between Muslim countries was the need of the hour.

He said following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) was the only solution of all socio-economic issues being faced by the world.

He added that Islam teaches peace and brotherhood and abhor all kinds and manifestation of terrorism and extremism. He said KSA and Pakistan could defeat the forces of extremism and terrorism by enhancing cooperation and collaboration at all forums.

He mentioned that the recent visit of the Crown Prince of KSA has strengthened the bilateral relations between both the nations.

The Speaker eulogized the efforts of Imam-e-Kaaba in spreading peace and great values of Islam all across the world. He also applauded the positive role of KSA in international affairs. He said KSA role in the world to resolve the conflict was exemplary.

Stressing the need for enhancing bilateral Parliamentary relations between both the nations, the Speaker said that Parliament of Pakistan was committed to strengthen the relation between Pakistan and KSA.

Imam-e- Kaaba Sheikh Abdullah Awad Al-Juhani has said that success in this world and hereafter would be possible by following the teachings of Islam. He mentioned that deviation from the golden principles of Islam and differences in the ranks of Muslim Ummah were causes of the increasing terrorism, extremism and other challenges being faced by the Ummah. He said Pakistan always ranked high in the eyes of government of KSA.

Imam-e-Kaaba also led the Zuhar prayer at Speaker House and prayed for the peace and progress of Ummah.

The Minister for Foreign Affair Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Minister for Health Amir Kiyani, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, and Parliamentarians were also present on the occasion.