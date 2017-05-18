Pakistan keeps full evidence against K Jadhav: Dr Musadik

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Spokesman to Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that Pakistan had full evidence against Kulbhushan Jadhav an Indian spy, involved in killing people and terrorism activities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the decision of death sentence for Jadhav had been taken following the due process of constitution and law of the country.

The consultation was made on the matter of Jadhav, with all the national security institutions and judicial experts for taking the case forward.

To a question regarding ICJ, he said that our lawyers had given best arguments and presented the case at the International Court of Justice. He said that K Jadhav had confessed the crime before the court.

To another question regarding jurisdiction of ICJ, he said that Pakistan had full evidence against K Jadhav for killing the people and terrorism activities here.