Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Belarus: President

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday said Pakistan regarded Belarus as an important country of the region and was keen to further bilateral relations in various sectors to the mutual benefit of both countries.

Talking to Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko, the President also welcomed the desire of Belarus to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and hoped that it would quicken the pace of development in the region.

The President appreciated the efforts of political leadership of Belarus to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan and hoped that the anticipated visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Belarus in August this year would be instrumental in furthering bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said positive developments on economic and political fronts between the two countries had provided solid basis to bilateral cooperation, adding that regular exchange of high-level visits and parliamentary delegations was reflective of growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

He underlined that there was a scope for mutual cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceutical, manufacturing of light machinery, oil and gas sectors between the two countries.

President Mamnoon Hussain stated that Pakistan greatly valued Belarusian support for its membership of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

He noted that mutual collaboration between the two countries at international level was of great significance and expressed gratitude on support of Belarus to Pakistani candidate for seat at Council of Administration of Universal Postal Union (UPU).

The President underscored the need for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence and training.

He said establishment of Urdu Chair at Belarus University and Belarusian Chair in Pakistan was a positive development along with growing of bilateral relations in educational and cultural fields.

The President felicitated on successful holding of Parliamentary election in Belarus in 2016 and hoped that it will further strengthen democracy in the country.

Vladimir Andreichenko said his country was desirous of enhancing bilateral relations with Pakistan and called for launching joint ventures in various sectors to the mutual benefits of two countries.

He stated that there was a lot of scope for investment in pharmaceutical sector of Belarus and invited Pakistani pharmaceutical companies to take advantage of the opportunities so that the former could benefit from its expertise.

He apprised that presently 50 Pakistani students were studying in Belarus and stressed the need for increasing cooperation in the fields of education and culture between the two countries to enhance people-to-people contacts.

He said both countries should work together for increasing bilateral trade as envisaged by the leaders of two countries.

He also conveyed best wishes from the President and people of Belarus for the Government and people of Pakistan.

The President also extended best wishes for the President, Government and the people of Belarus on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari and senior officials were also present.