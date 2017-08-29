Pakistan keen to further strengthen state, economic ties with Vietnam: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Tuesday said Pakistan was keen to further strengthen
state and economic relations with Vietnam for the benefit of the
people of the two countries.
Speaking at a reception hosted by the Vietnamese ambassador
here to celebrate 72nd National Day of Vietnam, the minister
said both Pakistan and Vietnam have legal framework to
boost bilateral relations.
He said Pakistan considered Vietnam as an important
country and endeavored to have very strong relations between
the two countries. He said the recent economic boom of
Vietnam provided important lesson to the emerging economies of
the world.
The minister said that the high level exchanges of visits
between the two countries had provided an opportunity to them
to further strengthen their relations in various fields.
He said both Pakistan and Vietnam also offer
tremendous investment opportunities in a number of areas.
The ambassador of Vietnam to Islamabad Nguyen Xuan Luu
while speaking on the occasion said that Vietnam’s economic
success and impressive gains in the social sectors have
brought healthy change in the lives of Vietnamese people.
He said the two-way trade between Pakistan and Vietnam in
last year was over $500 million, adding that the two countries
have inked various agreements which gave them a framework for
boosting their relations.
He said as an ambassador he got every support from the
government and business community of Pakistan for expanding
bilateral and business relations between the two countries.
Later the chief guest Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry along
with the ambassador cut the cake to mark the 72nd anniversary
of Vietnam.
The reception was attended, among others by the
diplomats, politicians and members of the business
community. The participants were seen engaged in
an exchange of views on the latest US policy towards South Asia
and its possible implications for the region.
Pakistan and Vietnam enjoy good relations and the former
has been exporting cotton, leather and pharmaceutical products
to Vietnam. There is a great potential between the two countries
to give further fillip to their trade relations.