ASTANA (Kazakhstan) June 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan cherished its close, friendly
and fraternal relations with Uzbekistan, as both the countries are
bound by strong commonalities of history, faith and culture.
`Pakistan is keen to further expand ties in all fields,
particularly economic and energy cooperation, connectivity and human
resource development,” the prime minister told President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a call on here.
He expressed the desire to take bilateral
relations to new heights based on mutually beneficial cooperation.
He said Uzbekistan’s impressive annual economic growth and
rich energy resources, and Pakistan’s large industrial and
agricultural base provided an ideal environment for expansion of
trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries.
The prime minister proposed that both countries should work
together for making appropriate reforms in trade policies to
facilitate trade, investment and free flow of goods and services
between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Pakistan keen to expand bilateral ties with Uzbekistan: PM
ASTANA (Kazakhstan) June 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad