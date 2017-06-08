Pakistan keen to expand bilateral ties with Uzbekistan: PM

ASTANA (Kazakhstan) June 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif Thursday said Pakistan cherished its close, friendly

and fraternal relations with Uzbekistan, as both the countries are

bound by strong commonalities of history, faith and culture.

`Pakistan is keen to further expand ties in all fields,

particularly economic and energy cooperation, connectivity and human

resource development,” the prime minister told President of

Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a call on here.

He expressed the desire to take bilateral

relations to new heights based on mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said Uzbekistan’s impressive annual economic growth and

rich energy resources, and Pakistan’s large industrial and

agricultural base provided an ideal environment for expansion of

trade and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The prime minister proposed that both countries should work

together for making appropriate reforms in trade policies to

facilitate trade, investment and free flow of goods and services

between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.