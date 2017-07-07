Pakistan keen to enhance relations with US: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Washington
Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday said Pak-US had enjoyed historic
relations spanning over seven decades and Pakistan is deeply
interested in further strengthening the relations.
He stated this while speaking to a 10-member delegation of
young Pakistani female students, sponsored by the Summer Sisters
Program, called on the him at Embassy of Pakistan, says a press
release received here from Washington.
Under the Summer Sisters Program, the US Pakistan Women’s
Council helps lower-to-middle income Pakistani High School Girls
explore new education & career options in pre-college programs at
top US Colleges & Universities.
Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry warmly welcomed the Pakistani
students and greatly appreciated Summers Sister Program for
providing tremendous exposure to the young female students.
The Student Exchange Programs promote people-to-people contact
and act as a bridge in further cementing bilateral relations, he
added.
While appreciating the confidence and conviction of the young
Pakistani students, Ambassador Chaudhry remarked that Pakistani
women are very intelligent, committed & passionate about their
country.
He urged the young students to work hard and give their share
in connecting Pakistan with the rest of the world by promoting
positive image of the country.
The Summer Sisters Exchange program is funded by the US
Embassy in Pakistan in collaboration with various American
Universities including George Washington University, American
University, Duke University, Georgetown University, John Hopkins
University etc.
Since 2013, the Summer Sisters Program has tripled in size and
many Pakistani students have benefitted.
