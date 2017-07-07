Pakistan keen to enhance relations with US: Aizaz Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Washington

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday said Pak-US had enjoyed historic

relations spanning over seven decades and Pakistan is deeply

interested in further strengthening the relations.

He stated this while speaking to a 10-member delegation of

young Pakistani female students, sponsored by the Summer Sisters

Program, called on the him at Embassy of Pakistan, says a press

release received here from Washington.

Under the Summer Sisters Program, the US Pakistan Women’s

Council helps lower-to-middle income Pakistani High School Girls

explore new education & career options in pre-college programs at

top US Colleges & Universities.

Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry warmly welcomed the Pakistani

students and greatly appreciated Summers Sister Program for

providing tremendous exposure to the young female students.

The Student Exchange Programs promote people-to-people contact

and act as a bridge in further cementing bilateral relations, he

added.

While appreciating the confidence and conviction of the young

Pakistani students, Ambassador Chaudhry remarked that Pakistani

women are very intelligent, committed & passionate about their

country.

He urged the young students to work hard and give their share

in connecting Pakistan with the rest of the world by promoting

positive image of the country.

The Summer Sisters Exchange program is funded by the US

Embassy in Pakistan in collaboration with various American

Universities including George Washington University, American

University, Duke University, Georgetown University, John Hopkins

University etc.

Since 2013, the Summer Sisters Program has tripled in size and

many Pakistani students have benefitted.