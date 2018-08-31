Pakistan keen to enhance multiple ties with Portugal, Ireland: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said that Portugal and Ireland were important countries of Europe and Pakistan was keen to enhance its cooperation with both the counties in various fields.

The President said this while talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Portugal Shah Mohammad Jamal and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ireland Shuja Alam who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President underlined that bilateral trade with both the countries did not commensurate with true potential, therefore proactive measures were required to increase the quantum of bilateral trade. He emphasized that beside political and trade relations, there was a need to strengthen cultural and educational cooperation with these countries.

The President directed the Ambassadors-designate to keep close contact with the Pakistan community based in these countries and take all possible measures to address their issues.

He underscored that there should be regular exchange of delegations from various fields with the both countries in order to benefit from the experiences of each others. He directed the Ambassadors-designate to encourage the investors from Portugal and Ireland to invest in Pakistan.