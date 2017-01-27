Pakistan keen to encourage cultural exchange, promote people-to-people contacts with Iran: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that Pakistan was keen to promote cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts to deepen exiting religious and cultural bonds with Iran.

She was talking to Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost, who called on her here.

She said that Pakistan would welcome any initiative by the Iranian government to promote and strengthen cultural links and do all to introduce each other’s culture to their people.

The minister said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Iran and considered it a close friend and a neighbour. The two countries traditionally enjoyed cordial relations, she added.

She underlined the need for enhanced media collaboration between Iran and Pakistan to further reinforce and consolidate their already strong relationship. The media could play a vital role in developing deep understanding on issues of mutual interest between the two brotherly, she added.

Cooperation in the field of media, information and culture came under discussion during the meeting.

The two sides agreed on the need for formal engagements and closer cooperation in the field of media, communication and broadcasting.

The Minister of State also emphasized the need to collaborate in the areas of joint productions, particularly of films, dramas and documentaries, with a view to make the new generation to understand each other’s values.

They further reiterated their resolve to enhance bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

The ambassador also extended an invitation to Minister of State to visit Iran which was accepted by the latter.