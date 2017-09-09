Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to execute joint energy, communication, defence projects

ASTANA, (Kazakhstan), Sep 9 (APP): Pakistan and Kazakhstan
Saturday agreed to execute joint projects in the fields of
defence, energy and communication to widen the bilateral
cooperation.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between
President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Bakytzhan Sagintayev who arrived at President’s residence for
one-on-one meeting here.
The president was here to attend the first summit of the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology
being hosted by Kazakh government from September 10-11.
The president, who was accompanied by Ambassador of
Pakistan in Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan, thanked Kazakh
government for warm welcome and hospitality.
He emphasised that the bilateral ties should be
developed into the multiple partnership besides calling for
enhancing the bilateral trade and relaxation of visa policy.
The president thanked Kazakh government for opting a
just stance on the issue of the membership of the nuclear
suppliers group.
Besides underscoring the need for enhancing the defence
ties, the president also offered that Pakistan could assist in
imparting skills to Kazakh people.
He said that Pakistan desired enhancing bilateral engagements
in the fields of oil and gas and Pakistani firms could invest
in the said sectors of Kazakhstan.
He also called for establishing the air and road links
between the two countries to enhance the trade volume.
President Mamnoon said there was a need for quadrilateral framework for
regional economic stability comprising Pakistan, China, Kazakhtsan and Kyrgyzstan.
He said this year, both the countries were celebrating 25 years of the
bilateral ties when they would explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation.
President Mamnoon also suggested the exchange of delegations between the
two countries in the fields of industry, trade, culture and education which was accepted by the Kazakh prime minister.
He also proposed the enhanced bilateral cooperation in banking,
infrastructure, construction, food processing, energy, science and technology.
In his remarks, the Kazakh prime minister said after its inclusion in
Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a member, Pakistanâ€™s ties in the region would improve.
He also thanked Pakistan for supporting Kazakhstan for non-permanent
membership of the UN Security Council.
He apprised the president that Kazakhstan desired extending cooperation
to Pakistan in the fields of minerals, mining, transport and communications.
The Kazakh premier said Kazakhstan also desired to be part of the China
Pakistan Economic Corridor and also proposed interaction among the experts from both the sides.