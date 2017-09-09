Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to execute joint energy, communication, defence projects

ASTANA, (Kazakhstan), Sep 9 (APP): Pakistan and Kazakhstan

Saturday agreed to execute joint projects in the fields of

defence, energy and communication to widen the bilateral

cooperation.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Bakytzhan Sagintayev who arrived at President’s residence for

one-on-one meeting here.

The president was here to attend the first summit of the

Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Science and Technology

being hosted by Kazakh government from September 10-11.

The president, who was accompanied by Ambassador of

Pakistan in Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan, thanked Kazakh

government for warm welcome and hospitality.

He emphasised that the bilateral ties should be

developed into the multiple partnership besides calling for

enhancing the bilateral trade and relaxation of visa policy.

The president thanked Kazakh government for opting a

just stance on the issue of the membership of the nuclear

suppliers group.

Besides underscoring the need for enhancing the defence

ties, the president also offered that Pakistan could assist in

imparting skills to Kazakh people.

He said that Pakistan desired enhancing bilateral engagements

in the fields of oil and gas and Pakistani firms could invest

in the said sectors of Kazakhstan.

He also called for establishing the air and road links

between the two countries to enhance the trade volume.

President Mamnoon said there was a need for quadrilateral framework for

regional economic stability comprising Pakistan, China, Kazakhtsan and Kyrgyzstan.

He said this year, both the countries were celebrating 25 years of the

bilateral ties when they would explore new avenues for bilateral cooperation.

President Mamnoon also suggested the exchange of delegations between the

two countries in the fields of industry, trade, culture and education which was accepted by the Kazakh prime minister.

He also proposed the enhanced bilateral cooperation in banking,

infrastructure, construction, food processing, energy, science and technology.

In his remarks, the Kazakh prime minister said after its inclusion in

Shanghai Cooperation Organization as a member, Pakistanâ€™s ties in the region would improve.

He also thanked Pakistan for supporting Kazakhstan for non-permanent

membership of the UN Security Council.

He apprised the president that Kazakhstan desired extending cooperation

to Pakistan in the fields of minerals, mining, transport and communications.

The Kazakh premier said Kazakhstan also desired to be part of the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor and also proposed interaction among the experts from both the sides.