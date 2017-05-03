Pakistan, Japan to further existing defence ties

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Pakistan and Japan Wednesday expressed

the resolve to enhance existing bilateral cooperation in the defence

sector with special regard to the exchange of high level

delegations.

Commander Task Force 151 (CTF-151) Japan Rear Admiral Tatsuya FUKUDA, alongwith his delegation called on Secretary Defence, Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah in Ministry of Defence and discussed the matters to enhance bilateral cooperation, a press release said.

The secretary defence welcomed the delegates and emphasized

that Pakistan and Japan diplomatic, military and economic relations are

characterized by cordiality, goodwill and openness towards each

other.

He appreciated Japan’s keen interest and active role in

promotion of peace and stability in South Asia and Afghanistan.

He appreciated the regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-

Military Dialogue under Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Military to

Military Dialogue under Ministry of Defence.

The Japanese admiral appreciated the important role and

valuable contributions of Pakistan Navy in the multinational Anti

Piracy Task Force.

Recognizing the achievements of Pakistan in the anti-terrorist

campaign, he expressed key interest of the Japanese authorities for

expanding the existing level of defence collaboration with

Pakistan’s armed forces.

Both the sides emphasized on the high level bilateral defence

delegation visits /exchange and highlighted the need of more

bilateral training programmes.

The secretary defence said Japanese side may attend

command and staff courses and other mid level courses in Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan, in coordination with other regional and

extra regional countries, is endeavoring its best for ensuring security/ stability in the Indian Ocean Region and Arabian Sea.

He said Pakistan believes in concept of collaborative

security to counter maritime security challenges.

The secretary defence appreciated JMSDF participation in AMAN

series of exercises in Pakistan and highlighted the need for

frequent exchange of Port calls by ships of two countries and also

on the more frequent conduct of bilateral Naval Exercises and

Passage Exercises (PASSEX) between ships of both the navies whenever opportunity arises.

He expressed Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace in South Asia and

Asia Pacific.