Pakistan, Japan to further existing defence ties

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Pakistan and Japan Wednesday expressed
the resolve to enhance existing bilateral cooperation in the defence
sector with special regard to the exchange of high level
delegations.
Commander Task Force 151 (CTF-151) Japan Rear Admiral Tatsuya FUKUDA, alongwith his delegation called on Secretary Defence, Lt Gen (Retd) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah in Ministry of Defence and discussed the matters to enhance bilateral cooperation, a press release said.
The secretary defence welcomed the delegates and emphasized
that Pakistan and Japan diplomatic, military and economic relations are
characterized by cordiality, goodwill and openness towards each
other.
He appreciated Japan’s keen interest and active role in
promotion of peace and stability in South Asia and Afghanistan.
He appreciated the regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-
Military Dialogue under Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Military to
Military Dialogue under Ministry of Defence.
The Japanese admiral appreciated the important role and
valuable contributions of Pakistan Navy in the multinational Anti
Piracy Task Force.
Recognizing the achievements of Pakistan in the anti-terrorist
campaign, he expressed key interest of the Japanese authorities for
expanding the existing level of defence collaboration with
Pakistan’s armed forces.
Both the sides emphasized on the high level bilateral defence
delegation visits /exchange and highlighted the need of more
bilateral training programmes.
The secretary defence said Japanese side may attend
command and staff courses and other mid level courses in Pakistan.
He emphasized that Pakistan, in coordination with other regional and
extra regional countries, is endeavoring its best for ensuring security/ stability in the Indian Ocean Region and Arabian Sea.
He said Pakistan believes in concept of collaborative
security to counter maritime security challenges.
The secretary defence appreciated JMSDF participation in AMAN
series of exercises in Pakistan and highlighted the need for
frequent exchange of Port calls by ships of two countries and also
on the more frequent conduct of bilateral Naval Exercises and
Passage Exercises (PASSEX) between ships of both the navies whenever opportunity arises.
He expressed Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace in South Asia and
Asia Pacific.