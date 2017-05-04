Pakistan, Japan review state of bilateral ties, evolving peace, security scenario in their respective regions

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Pakistan and Japan on Thursday reviewed the state of bilateral relations and the evolving peace and security scenario in their respective regions.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua held delegation level meeting with Nobuo Kishi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Japan at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release of the spokesperson office here said.

Minister Kishi is on a two-day visit to Pakistan. His visit coincides

with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Japan. His visit also marks the 60th anniversary of his grandfather, Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi’s visit to Pakistan in May 1957.

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the importance that Pakistan attached to its relations with Japan and underscored the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial economic partnership with focus on promoting trade and investments.

She also briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s efforts to reach out to

Afghanistan and India as part of Prime Minister’s vision for peaceful

neighborhood.

Ms. Janjua reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to make constructive

contributions to the promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan. She also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue with India for the resolution of all outstanding issues including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, while highlighting the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against unarmed innocent civilians Kashmiri.

The Foreign Secretary also apprised the delegation of Pakistan’s

credentials for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), while emphasizing the need for a criteria based and non discriminatory approach for new members.

During the visit, Japanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also

called on the Prime Minister, National Security Adviser and Minister for

Defence, Water & Power.

Kishi also witnessed an Exchange of Notes signing Ceremony of Loan

Agreement for the Islamabad-Burhan Line Transmission Project.