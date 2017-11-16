Pakistan, Italy to play rugby match on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The Pakistan Rugby League (PRL) Chairman Fareed Naizi Thursday said they will be playing a match with the Italian national rugby league team on Saturday here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Speaking to media persons here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, he said Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been supporting us by all means.

He hoped that the issue of funds will be resolved soon. “We will be playing Italy team on Saturday,” he said and added that hopefully other foreign rugby teams will come here to play.

On the occasion, Italia Rugby Football League president Dott Parigi said he is very happy to visit here and the people of Pakistan are very good.

“The security arrangements over here are excellent,” he said and added we are ready to play in any city of Pakistan.

He said the future of rugby in Pakistan is very bright and he also invited Pakistan rugby team to come to Italy.