Pakistan is playing a key role in UN’s peacekeeping missions: Neil Buhne

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): United Nations Resident Coordinator
in Pakistan Neil Buhne has said that Pakistan is playing a key
role in UN’s peacekeeping missions across the globe.
In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan Neil Buhne
said that Pakistan has more than seven thousand troops in peace
keeping missions right now in Congo.
He said Pakistani troops have gone into the middle of the
conflicts across the globe to help protect civilians.
Neil Buhne Pakistan is the most affected by terrorism and it
is most important to keep assisting Pakistan to enabling the
victims and their children live a decent life.
He said massive rehabilitation process is required to
resettle the displaced people of FATA.
Neil Buhne said the United Nations is deeply concerned over
killing of innocent civilians on the Line of Control.
He said the UN has offered to send a fact finding mission on
both sides of the LoC to look into the matter.
Head of Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
also said Heli Uusikyla urged the international community to keep
helping Pakistan in rehabilitation of internally displaced persons
of FATA.
She said foreign aid is also required to provide health and
education facilities to the people of tribal areas.
She said humanitarian aid workers should be spared and not
be targeted in conflict zones.
