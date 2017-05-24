Pakistan is a peace loving country,Naval Chief

LAHORE,May 24 (APP): The convocation ceremony of 46th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War college,here on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, graced the ceremony as 43 graduates from Pakistan Navy,Pak Army,Pakistan Air Force and 20 officers from Allied countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Sri-Lanka and UAE attended the programme.

The Naval Chief while addressing on the occasion highlighted that quest for resources and influence is generating competition and new alignments in an evolving and uncertain world. “In our region, the investments are being made towards strategic and conventional build up large number of Extra Regional Forces in the area”.

He said that Pakistan is a peace loving country that seeks to pursue its legitimate economic and security interests. He said in the emerging environment,the need for a strong Navy could not have been felt more profoundly.

While advising the graduating officers, Admiral Zakaullah emphasized that an officer in the leadership position must face future challenges boldly with a professional approach and make best use of knowledge and skills acquired in the service of respective navies.

Citing the healthy participation of Allied Course Participants, the Naval Chief said that Pakistan Navy will now have twenty more Ambassadors and friends forever and hoped that Allied Officers will stay connected with new friends made during the year and PN War College.

The Naval Chief congratulated the graduating officers and acknowledged the resolve of PN War College and forthright support of National Defence University in undertaking all the activities of the course.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant PN War College, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas summarized the professional and academic activities in which the graduating officers were imparted skills during the course.He said that the presence of sizeable number of graduating allied officers is indeed encouraging and signifies the fraternal bonds between these countries and Pakistan,and above all between the Navies.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of distinguished civilian guests and senior officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.