Pakistan, Iran trade up by 31% in year : Iranian Ambassador

KARACHI, Dec 08 (APP):Lack of information and know-how about the

capabilities of Iran and Pakistan in the business communities of the two neighboring Islamic countries was hindering the promotion of bilateral trade. But, the situation has been improving as Pakistan-Iran trade volume rose by 31 percent last year.

” Business communities of both countries are totally unaware of each

other’s capabilities and opportunities. Therefore, we have to focus on exchange of information, and trade delegations and other promotional activities between the two countries,” said Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Mehdi Honardoost.

He was speaking at a meeting with Karachi Chamber of Commerce and

Industry’s officials at Karachi Chamber, said KCCI press release on Friday.

Iranian Consul General in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi, President KCCI

Muffasar Atta Malik, Senior Vice President Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak, Vice President Rehan Hanif, former President Majyd Aziz and KCCI Managing Committee members attended the meeting.

Iranian Ambassador said that both countries had so many

commonalities and similarities which simply could not be found between any other countries of the entire region.

There was a huge potential of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan,

he said.

He was of the view that the regional problems like terrorism, human

trafficking and narcotics trafficking should be solved by the regional countries, which had common perception, common interests and common concerns.

Mehdi Honardoost said that Iran was keen to develop its ties with

Pakistan by focusing on enhancing trade which continued to grow each year. Exporting electricity to Pakistan, implementing Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline, signing of Free Trade Agreement and commencement of banking transactions between the two brotherly countries reflected this approach.

“Your rivals are much faster and active than you so you also have to

take steps accordingly. You have to grab some more portion of the Iranian market which has a lot of potential for Pakistani goods and services. We are also ready to share almost everything with our Pakistani brothers and sisters”, he added.

Referring to high-level meetings between the political leaders of the

two neighboring Islamic States and visits of delegations, the Ambassador said that increase in exchange of delegations indicate that the horizon for enhanced trade ties is ‘bright and clear’.

He opined that China-Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) was a

multi-functional project which could bring peace and prosperity in the region. All countries of this region would become part of this project.

President KCCI Muffasar Atta Malik informed the Iranian Ambassador that

Karachi, which is the economic hub of Pakistan, offered profitable opportunities and facilities for investment and joint ventures to investors from Iran.

He was of the view that relations between Pakistan and Iran have

improved significantly giving way to further enhancement of bilateral trade.