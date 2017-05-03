Pakistan, Iran to form Operational Committees to identify areas of cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Pakistan and Iran Wednesday decided to constitute Operational Committees at various levels to identify areas of cooperation, addressing mutual concerns and suggesting way forward for further enhancing bilateral ties.

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif during a meeting here, reaffirmed to work closely for furthering Pak-Iran bilateral relations.

A 12-member high powered Iranian delegation, headed by foreign minister is on an official visit to Pakistan.

On behalf of their governments, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment not to allow anyone to use their borders and lands against each other.

Both Chaudhry Nisar and Javad Zarif reaffirmed to further promotion of mutual cooperation, encompassing all areas of mutual interest and concerns including effective border management, curbing drug trafficking and checking illegal cross border movement through better coordination, greater intelligence sharing and frequent interactions at political, military, security and at level of various ministries.

At the outset of meeting, the two leaders while reciprocating warm sentiments of people of two countries observed that being immediate neighbors and sharing strong cultural, religious and historical ties, Pakistan and Iran have no other option but to work hand in hand to overcome existing challenges at individual, regional as well as international level vis-a-vis the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

In order to remove irritants and overcome issues of mutual concerns in areas of border management, illegal human and drug trafficking, the two leaders decided that Operational Committees at various levels would be constituted for identification of areas of cooperation, addressing mutual concerns and suggesting way forward for further enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries with special focus on border management, information and intelligence sharing and curbing illegal human and drug trafficking.

The two sides agreed in principle to revive hotline between border security forces of the two countries in order to resolve any issues at border.

The two sides were unanimous in their views that they are willing to extra mile for furthering Pak-Iran cooperation especially on areas of mutual interest.

Chaudhry Nisar said visit of Iranian foreign minister to Pakistan along with high-ranking officials would provide momentum to existing bilateral relations and promoting multifaceted cooperation, on one hand, and find way forward for solution to irritants affecting bilateral relations.

“Your visit will send a strong message to those who wanted to undermine Pak-Iran relations and always look for an opportunity to create mistrust between the two friendly countries,” he observed.

He said Pakistan and Iran are tied together with strong bonds of common faith, history and culture and added the two countries not only share geographical boundaries but also common issues and problems.

“We must join hands to overcome our mutual issues, securing peace and stability for the region and more importantly for the security and economic prosperity of our people, Chaudhry Nisar said.

Javad Zarif extended invitation to Chaudhry Nisar to visit Iran observing such high level visits, especially that of Interior Minister would add momentum to efforts, aimed at further cementing Pak-Iran bilateral relations and cooperation.