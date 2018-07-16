Pakistan, Iran to continue efforts for dealing cross-border challenges: President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday hoped that Pakistan and Iran would continue efforts for dealing with cross-border challenges and high level visits will further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

He was talking to Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Iran Major General Muhammad Hossein Bagheri who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President emphasized that Pakistan and Iran enjoy close, cordial and fraternal relations based on a shared faith, culture and history.

He further stated that relations between both countries have seen a new era especially after Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff’s visit to Iran last year.

He underlined that objective of Gwadar Port project was to enhance connectivity between different countries of the region and this project will be beneficial for the whole region.

The President stated that a stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region. Pakistan supports Afghan owned, Afghan led peace and reconciliation process, he added.

He said that as neighbours of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran were committed to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan. “We look forward to enhance our cooperation with Iran for peace and prosperity in the region,” he added.