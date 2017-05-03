Pakistan, Iran agree to improve border coordination to check terrorists

RAWALPINDI, May 3 (APP): Pakistan and Iran Wednesday agreed on

improving bilateral border coordination to deny any space to the terrorists, at a meeting held between Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Khonsari and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

Issues of bilateral interest and regional security were discussed,

Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

In the meeting, tremendous bilateral cooperation potential was

identified in various fields.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the efforts of Pakistan and

Pakistan Army against terrorism.

The COAS said Pakistan was committed to have lasting relations with

Iran and would keep up its efforts to reduce friction amongst brotherly Muslim countries.