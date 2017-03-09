Pakistan invites Kuwait to invest in various sectors: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said that Pakistan had invited Kuwait to invest in different sectors including oil and gas, refinery and pipeline.

Talking to a privated news channel, he said that Kuwait had already invested in financial, industrial, and exploration sectors.

He said that Pakistan had potential in various sectors where investment could be made to benefit the people.

To a question regarding visa policy, he said that Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif during his recent visit had made discussions with Kuwait leaders to resolve the visa issue,

adding that the positive response would come from Kuwaiti side.

He said that Pakistani businessmen and the people going for new employment would avail benefit after opening of visa.

Khaqan Abbasi said that Pakistan’s exports to Kuwait would also be increased.

To a question regarding CPEC, he said that Gulf and regional countries would have benefit through China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with Kuwait would further be strengthened in days to come.