Pakistan International Veteran XI chalk-out plan to promote football

PESHAWAR, Aug 06 (APP):Pakistan International Veteran XI Monday finalized the technical plan to bring national game clusters into the national stream and to enhance the player’s skills to elevate the overall sport on modern scientific levels.

Talking to APP, chief of the Pakistan International Veteran XI Mian Abbas said that they have launched a comprehensive plan to promote football in all across Pakistan.

He said, Faisalabad, Multan, Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore Veteran XI teams have praised this decision to promote both national and International XI simultaneously by finding out new faces into the

game.

He disclosed that Pakistan International Veteran XI has decided to execute technical plan through committees nominated by Veterans XI at the district level with its original spirit to enhance the sport. Members of the Technical Committee consist of former international footballers. Committee members will increase their commitment to national clusters by further enhancing players’ capabilities by modernized technical plan, he added.

In this extra ordinary session was attended by famous veterans including Sharafat Ali Chino from Multan, Amjad Zakria, Sohail Shani from Kabirwala, Asif Khakwani, Tariq Mateera from Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ashfaq from Sahiwal, Muhammad Khalid Nawaz, Gohar Zaman from Karachi, Sarfraz

Charrandi, Mohammad Imtiaz Butt, Jamshaid Bajwa from Faisalabad, Mohammad

Amjad, Faiz Ahmad Faizi, Tahir Qureshi from Rawalpindi, Haroon Yousaf from

Mandi Bahauddin, Zahid Luqman from Jaranwala, Mian Abbas, Ghulam Sarwar Teddy,

Mohammad Ejaz Kaka, Tanveer- Ul- Hassnain, Faisal Amir Khan, Mian Khawar Abbas

Chaudhry, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Amjad, Agha Mohammad Ajmal, Asadullah

and Dr. Abrar Hassan.

On this occasion, Patron-in-Chief Mian Abbas and

President Asif Khakwani thanked the participants of the event, saying that by

the grace of Almighty Allah efforts would continue to advance Veteran XI FIFA,

AFC and PFF according to existing laws of Pakistan.

Well-known personality of sports sector, Dr. Abrar Hassan

also gave a lecture on the players’ fitness-related issues in the meeting. This

soccer technical plan will be beneficial for their respective football sector

and players in future.