Pakistan, Indonesia navies to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Pakistan and Indonesian navies Tuesday

expressed firm determination to boost bilateral cooperation.

Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Zakaullah currently on an official week-long visit to Indonesia, met his Indonesian counterpart Admiral Ad Supandi at Djakarta and discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interests besides enhancing cooperation.

According to the Directorate General of Public Relations Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration.

Chief of the Indonesian Navy acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Indonesian Navy.

Admiral Zakaullah thanked Admiral Ade Supandi for active participation by Indonesian Navy in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17 to join hands for common resolve of ‘Together for Peace’ and also looked forward to further enhancing the interaction between both navies through port calls and Passage Exercises (PASSEXs).

Chief of the Indonesian Navy, while lauding the professional acumen and commitment of PN personnel, highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy to maintain collaborative security in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Upon his arrival at Indonesian Naval Headquarters, the admiral was received by his counterpart. Guard of Honour was also presented to the naval chief on the occasion.

The visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral collaboration between Pakistan and Indonesian defence forces in general and the two navies in particular in various avenues.