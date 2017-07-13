Pakistan, Indonesia Consultative Forum reviews economic, security matters

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): Pakistan and Indonesia have expressed commitment to continue joint collaboration through the mechanisms of Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and Policy Planning Dialogue.

This was decided in the first meeting of Bilateral Consultative Forum

between the ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Indonesia, held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

The Forum reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations including

political, defence, security, economy and consular matters and it was agreed to translate the existing goodwill into concrete measures, according to a message from Pakistan embassy in Jakarta.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi, whereas the Indonesian side was represented by Desra Percaya, Director General for Asia Pacific and African Affairs.

The two sides discussed increased-high level exchanges over the coming months.

To increase people-to-people contacts, the Pakistan side emphasized on facilitating travel through easing visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals.

Both sides noted that the upcoming review under the Preferential Trade

Agreement (PTA) discussion provided a good opportunity between Indonesia and Pakistan to foster bilateral trade relations.

It was agreed to hold the Second Meeting of Bilateral Consultative Forum at a mutually convenient date in Pakistan during 2018.

Besides reviewing the current state of bilateral relations, both sides

exchanged views on regional and global issues including South Asia and the ASEAN region and expressed satisfaction on cooperation at various multilateral fora.

The Pakistan side highlighted the issues in relations with India

particularly its continued gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Secretary Gardezi also held a meeting with Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs A M Fachir and also held separate discussions with Hirubalan V P, Deputy Secretary General ASEAN on ways to enhance Pakistan-ASEAN engagement.