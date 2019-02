By Shumaila Andleeb

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Pakistan and India are set to fight their legal battle in Kulbhushan Jadhav case as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) begins its four-day public hearing on Monday at The Hague, Netherlands.

ICJ – the principal judicial organ of the United Nations – is scheduled to hear the first round of oral arguments from India on February 18 at 2 pm to 5 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and from Pakistan at the same timings the next day.