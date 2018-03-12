Pakistan, India, Nepal, Maldives victorious on 3rd day of Handball Trophy

FAISALABAD, Mar 12 (APP)::Pakistan, India, Nepal and Maldives teams defeated their rivals in different matches on third day

of International Handball Federation (IHF) South & Central Asia Youth & Junior Trophy 2018 at International Handball Court of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.

According to details, in first match India Youth team beat Bangladesh by 41-20 goals while

Maldives Youth defeated Nepal by 26-23 goals in second match.

Similarly, Pakistan Juniors won third match against Maldives Juniors by 43-19 goals whereas

Nepal Juniors beat Afghanistan in fourth match by 26-20 goals and India Juniors defeated Bangladesh Juniors by 48-22 goals in fifth match.