Pakistan, India, Nepal, Maldives victorious on 3rd day of Handball Trophy

FAISALABAD, Mar 12 (APP)::Pakistan, India, Nepal and Maldives teams defeated their rivals in different matches on third day
of International Handball Federation (IHF) South & Central Asia Youth & Junior Trophy 2018 at International Handball Court of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Monday.
According to details, in first match India Youth team beat Bangladesh by 41-20 goals while
Maldives Youth defeated Nepal by 26-23 goals in second match.
Similarly, Pakistan Juniors won third match against Maldives Juniors by 43-19 goals whereas
Nepal Juniors beat Afghanistan in fourth match by 26-20 goals and India Juniors defeated Bangladesh Juniors by 48-22 goals in fifth match.

