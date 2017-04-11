Pakistan, India need to engage with each other, resolve disputes: Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): National Security Adviser (NSA), Lt General (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua Tuesday reiterated Pakistan and India – two nuclear countries – cannot be enemy forever, saying “We need to engage with each other and resolve disputes.”

He was talking to High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, Perry John Calderwood, who called him here.

The two sides discussed regional dynamics and bilateral relations, Pakistan’s role in eradicating terrorism, counter terrorism cooperation, implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) and Pak-India relations with reference to United States (US) offer for mediation.

Nasser Janjua underlined the need of non-discriminatory approach in considering Pakistan membership for Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG).

Regarding increasing strategic imbalance of region, the advisor said international community is over-looking Kashmir cause for some of their own strategic interests related to India.

It is expected that the international community would stand with morality and human rights, he said, adding Pakistan welcomes the US offer to mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute while India has rejected the offer.

Although India regards Kashmir a bilateral issue yet it has defeated spirit of bilateralism by defying any dialogue, he said.

He said Pakistan highly values its relationship with Canada which has helped significantly in its development efforts for decades through humanitarian assistance and developmental programmes.

Nasser Janjua emphasized the need for high level visits, enhanced trade, cooperation in education and development as well as facilitation of visa for better people to people contact.

He said terrorism undoubtedly has turned into a global phenomena, commenting that “Extreme thoughts are to be mitigated through change of perception, by winning hearts and minds and not by use of force alone.”

He also highlighted implementation and achievements of NAP and said it is a collective endeavour of people, civil and military.

Pakistan looked forward to strengthen and diversify its ties with Canada, he added.

Calderwood said Pakistan is a beautiful country with dynamic and entrepreneurial population, and unique and diverse culture.

He stressed the importance of strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries and said “Pakistan is an important partner of Canada and we enjoy multi-dimensional relationship with Pakistan.”

The high commissioner said relationship with Pakistan spans trade and educational opportunities as well as collaborating in peace keeping, in combating crime and terrorism and in supporting democratic institutions.

He said Pakistan is on a threshold of economic boom and there exists a huge potential for Canadian firms to capitalize.