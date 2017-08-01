Pakistan, India must return to the negotiating table: Abdul Basit

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to

India Abdul Basit Tuesday said it is time for India and Pakistan

to return to the negotiating table without further ado and

preconditions.

Upon the end of his tenure as High Commissioner in India,

he expressed his views in an article he wrote for Times of India

in which he elaborated the complex nature of Pak-India relationship

during recent past.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif attended Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi’s inauguration along with other SAARC leaders that

reflected our sincere desire to make a new beginning.

“Two PMs in their maiden meeting agreed to resume bilateral

dialogue as soon as possible but later the press conference by

the then Indian foreign secretary, issuing a charge sheet against

Pakistan, when PM Sharif was still in town, was unhelpful to say

the least, also India’s decision to cancel its foreign secretary’s

scheduled visit to Islamabad in August 2014 in reaction to my

interaction with the Hurriyat leadership, quite baffling”, he

added.

He said it is incumbent to maintain peace and tranquility

along the LoC and settlement of disputes such as Siachen and

Sir Creek is very important to build a permanent peace between

the two countries.

Abdul Basit said many in India are not yet convinced that

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is the root-cause of our troubled

relationship but they dub terrorism as the major issue. “To

them my submission is that the wars our two countries have

fought during the last 70 years, all predated the Samjhauta

Express blast (2007), the Mumbai attacks (2008) and Pathankot

(2016)”, he added.

He said that Pakistan is not oblivious to menace of

terrorism and operations such as “Zarb-i-Azb” and “Raddul

Fasaad” are the examples of Pakistan’s determination to

take the counter-terrorism drive to its logical conclusion.

Abdul Basit said it is imperative to find an amicable

solution to the Jammu & Kashmir dispute that is also acceptable

to Kashmiris, Pakistan cannot put the J&K dispute on the

back burner.

“Effective diplomacy is not about glossing over or

shelving seemingly intractable issues but to address them

conclusively and satisfactorily”, he added.

Implying to India’s concern about Pathankot attack,

he said it is in our mutual interest to determine beyond

a shadow of doubt and bring the culprits to book but

convicting the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express

blast in which 42 Pakistanis lost their lives, is equally

important.

He said existing CBMs/agreements should also be

adhered to in letter and spirit.

He said that Pakistan is not interested in a Sisyphean

arms race but will maintain the credibility of its full

spectrum deterrence under all circumstances. “Maintaining

regional strategic stability should be one of our top

most priorities”, he added.

He thanked the people of India for their warmth and

affection during his tenure.