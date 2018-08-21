Pakistan, India must dialogue to resolve conflicts: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday invited India for a dialogue to address their conflicts, including Kashmir, and stressed that initiating trade was the best option to alleviate poverty.

“Pakistan and India must dialogue and resolve their conflicts, including Kashmir,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan, who took charge of his office four days ago, offered India for initiating bilateral trade for the development of sub-continent.

“The best way to alleviate poverty and uplift the people of the sub-continent is to resolve our differences through dialogue and start trading,” he said.

The prime minister’s tweet supplemented his earlier note of gratitude for former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who attended his inauguration ceremony on a special invitation on August 18.

“I want to thank Sidhu for coming to Pakistan for my oath-taking. He was an ambassador of peace and was given amazing love and affection by the people of Pakistan,” he wrote in his tweet.

In response to the criticism Sidhu received in India for his visit to Pakistan, Imran Khan said, “Those in India who targeted him are doing a great disservice to peace in the subcontinent”, and stressed that “without peace, our people cannot progress.”