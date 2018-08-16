Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Chicago with zeal and fervour

CHICAGO, Aug 16 (APP):A large number of Pakistani-Americans gathered at the Daley Center in downtown Chicago, where Pakistan’s green crescent-and-star was hoisted to mark the country’s 71st Independence Day.

The ceremony was also attended by members of the diplomatic community and representatives of Illinois State leaders.

Special messages by representatives of Governor Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago, Mayor Roger Claar of Bolingbrook, State Representative Ms. Laura Fine, Congressman Peter Roskam, Attorney General of Illinois Lisa Madigan were read out.

Ms. Dorothy Brown, Clerk Circuit Court of Cook County, who is also mayoral candidate for 2019, attended the event and congratulated the Pakistani-American community. Governor Jeff Colyer of Kansas, Senator Garry Peters from Michigan also conveyed their congratulatory messages for the occasion.

In his remarks, Pakistan’s Consul General in Chicago, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, said that despite challenges over the past 71 years, Pakistan has emerged as a robust democracy of 200 million people.

After the second successful democratic transition, he said the system has now taken root. “The new generation of Pakistan is imbibed with the love of the country and is filled with passion to work for its progress.”

Tirmizi urged young Pakistani-Americans to actively participate in the social and political life of United States and be a bridge between the two great nations.

The consul general introduced to the audience two brilliant Pakistani students — Ibrahim Khan and Ms. Alaleh Zafar. Ibrahim Khan won the presidential scholar award for 2018 and was one of the 161 students from all over the United States who were recognized by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos for demonstrating outstanding academic achievement, artistic excellence, leadership, citizenship, service, and contribution to school and community. He has been accepted by Harvard University on full scholarship.

The Consul General also encouraged Pakistani community to generously contribute to the Diamer Basha and Mohamd Dam Fund-2018.

The Consul General then raised a 50×30 feet Pakistani flag 200 feet in the central square of downtown Chicago as the national anthem was played. Performances by children in Pakistani cultural dresses enthralled the audience.

The Pakistani community in the Midwest region celebrated the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan with nationalistic pride.

Earlier, a parade was held at Chicago’s Jinnah Avenue, a 27 years old tradition.