Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):The 71st Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Tuesday in Ankara, Turkey, with traditional fervor.

Ambassador of Pakistan, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, hoisted the national flag on the tune of national anthem in the presence of Pakistani community, students, and embassy officials and their families.

The special messages of the president and prime minister were read out on the occasion, a message received here from Ankara said.

Pakistani leadership in their separate messages paid tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s forefathers, particularly Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

They urged countrymen to unite which will help overcoming present-day challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant and a true welfare state.

In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Syrus Qazi said 14th August is an important date in the history of the sub-continent, as on this day, the dream of an independent Pakistan became a reality.

The ambassador said water scarcity was one of the major challenges faced by Pakistan. He informed that the Pakistan Embassy Ankara has opened an account in which people can donate for “Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund” and urged members of Pakistan community to generously donate to this fund.

The ambassador also briefed the guests about Pakistan-Turkey relations and said overseas Pakistanis play an important role in promoting relations with host countries.

He termed Pakistan community as a vital bridge for promoting Pakistan-Turkey relations and appreciated their role in further strengthening brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The students of Pakistan Embassy School (PEISG) in Ankara presented special performance composed of national songs.

Afterwards, flanked by Pakistani children, Ambassador Syrus Qazi and his spouse Dr Shaza Syrus cut the Independence Day cake.