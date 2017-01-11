Pakistan in danger to qualify for ICC CWC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Pakistan is in serious danger of

failing to qualify directly for the International Cricket Council’s

(ICC) World Cup 2019 in the United Kingdom as it currently sits on

eighth position in the ODI Team Rankings.

Pakistan is at eighth position with 89 points two behind

Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies, said an ICC press

release issued here.

However former world champion Pakistan sets its sights on

direct qualification for the World Cup 2019 when it takes on the in-

form reigning world champion and number-one ranked Australia in a

five-ODI series starting in Brisbane on Friday.

To, at least, maintain its pre-series ranking points, Pakistan

needs to win one match of the series, while victories in more than

one match will earn it crucial points.

If Pakistan wins two matches, then it will join Bangladesh on

91 points but will be ranked behind its Asian rivals by a fraction.

In the scenario of Pakistan winning the series, it will move ahead

of Bangladesh and, as such, will enhance its chances of qualifying

directly for the event it won in Australia in 1992.

On the other side of the coin, Australia will retain its pre-

series points if it wins the series 4-1, while it will concede one

point if it wins 3-2. Australia can fall from the top pedestal but

to make it happen, Pakistan will have to win by 4-1 or better.

However, considering that Australia leads Pakistan 33-16 on a

head-to-head in its backyard, including 15 wins in 19 ODIs this

decade, this looks highly improbable.

The ODI team rankings, unlike the Test rankings, are updated

after each match and the ODI predictor function is available here.

Host England and the seven highest-ranked sides on the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings as on 30 September 2017 will qualify directly for the event proper to be held from May 30 to July 15, 2019.

The four bottom-ranked sides will be joined by six teams from

the ICC World Cricket League in the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup

Qualifier 2018 and the top two sides will complete the 10-team World

Cup line-up.

Meanwhile, third-ranked India takes on fifth-ranked England in

a three-ODI series starting in Pune on Sunday, January 15. While

India will be aiming to narrow the gap with second-ranked South

Africa, England will be targeting an upward movement.

India can rise to as high as 114 points if it sweeps the

series, but if the series result is reversed, then England can move

up one place to fourth and India can slide to fifth.