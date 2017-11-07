Pakistan in better position on diplomatic front due to clear stance on issues: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said that due to its clear stance on various issues, today Pakistan was in a better position on diplomatic front.

He was winding up debate in the Senate on an adjournment motion regarding BRICS declaration with particular reference to China’s viewpoint about Pakistan and the government’s diplomatic strategy in that regard.

The minister said the language used in the Amritsar declaration issued after the Heart of Asia Conference last year was more harsh than that of the BRICS declaration, but it was also signed by Pakistan because of its strong commitment against terrorist organizations.

He said that media highlighted the BRICS declaration after the statement of US President Donald Trump.

The minister said there had been proscribed organizations in the country and an advertisement was published before Eid-ul-Azha not to give charity or animals’ skins to them.

He said that Pakistan valued the Security Council’s decisions against such organizations because it was fully committed to take action against them.

“We have strong diplomatic ties with China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Russia as they back us on various issues,” he added.