Pakistan, Hungary for enhancing economic ties

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): Pakistan and Hungary during 4th round of

bilateral consultations held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Tuesday undertaking a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation, especially in the economic and trade fields.

Additional Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua led the

Pakistan side while the Hungarian delegation was headed by Deputy State Secretary for the Southern Opening of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Szilveszter Bus, Foreign Office statement said.

The two sides also had a detailed exchange of views on regional and

international issues of importance and agreed to continue collaborating at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

The deputy state secretary called on Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi.

Fatemi expressing satisfaction on the overall trajectory of bilateral

relations, stressed the need for further strengthening of bilateral economic and trade relations, which were not commensurate with the actual potential of the economies of the two countries.

He also briefed the Hungarian delegation on the Pakistan’s

peaceful neighborhood policy, including peace initiatives towards India and the role played by Pakistan in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

The deputy state secretary also signed an agreement on economic

cooperation between Pakistan and Hungary at the Economic Affairs Division.

The agreement will help in formalizing and further strengthening of

economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Pakistan and Hungary cooperate closely on bilateral and multilateral

issues. The Annual Bilateral Political Consultations provide a useful platform to review progress throughout the entire spectrum of relations and identify opportunities for future areas of cooperation.