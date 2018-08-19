Pakistan hopes to strengthen cooperation with Liaoning in port construction, economic, trade: Sanjrani

BEIJING, Aug 19 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan hoped to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Liaoning, northeastern province of China, in fields of port construction, economic trade, high-tech and education.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Xia Deren, chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference in Dalian, the provincial capital.

Xia Deren welcomed the distinguished guest and his delegation and briefly introduced the economic and social development of Liaoning.

He said that Liaoning is an important industrial base of China and one of the earliest coastal provinces in China to implement the policy of opening up to the outside world. It has abundant port resources.

At present, Liaoning is actively integrating into the construction of the “Belt and Road” to promote a higher level of opening up.

He hoped that the chairman Senate will take the opportunity to actively promote the friendly exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between the two sides to achieve mutual benefit and common development.

The CPPCC organizations at all levels in Liaoning Province will also work hard to promote pragmatic cooperation between the two sides.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed his willingness to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Liaoning in port construction, economic and trade, high-tech, education and training, and continuously strive to consolidate China-Pakistan friendship.

Han Fangming, deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Gao Ke, vice chairman of the CPPCC Provincial Committee, were present at the meeting.

Earlier, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Li Zhanshu met with the chairman senate at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

Li Zhanshu said that China-Pakistan friendship is as rock-solid and time-honoured, and it has always received the support and support of the two peoples.

In recent years, the two sides have actively participated in the internship reached by the leaders of the two countries during the visit to Pakistan in 2015, and the cooperation in various fields has made great progress.

He said that China-Pakistan relations should be a model of good-neighbourly friendship, a pillar of regional peace and stability, and a benchmark for international cooperation in the “Belt and Road”.

The National People’s Congress of China attaches great importance to strengthening exchanges and cooperation with the Senate of Pakistan and is willing to work together to be a staunch defender and active promoter of China-Pakistan friendship and push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new level.

The chairman senate said that Pakistan-China friendship is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and Pakistan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in all areas and jointly deal with various challenges by both sides.

Meanwhile, Head of the International Department of CPC Song Tao met with the delegation, led by the chairman senate.

The Chairman Senate is visiting China on the invitation of Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang Yang and leading a multiparty and multi-region delegation of senators and businessmen.