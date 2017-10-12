Pakistan hopes to consolidate their sixth position in ICC Rankings

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):The Champions Trophy winner Pakistan will be hoping to consolidate their sixth position in the MRF Tyres ICC ODI Team Rankings table as they presently have 95 points, nine more than their opposition, and can go up to 99 points with a 5-0 win in the series against Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have a tough task if they hope to overtake Pakistan like they did in the Test rankings during a preceding series, said an ICC press release issued here.

Sri Lanka, who were the last side to ensure a direct qualification berth for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, will have to defeat Pakistan 5-0 to move ahead of them.

An interesting battle for the top spot in the ODI Team Rankings could be in the offing as South Africa can displace India if they win the upcoming series against Bangladesh by a 3-0 margin.

India overtook South Africa earlier this month with a 4-1 win in a home series against Australia and are one point ahead at 120 points. But South Africa will go ahead of India on decimal points with a 2-0 lead in the series and could reach 121 points with a 3-0 series win.

However, they can only remain at the top if India are unable to win the opening match of their three-match series against New Zealand which will be played the same day as the last South Africa-Bangladesh match – on 22 October.

If India win that match, they too will be on 121 points but ahead on decimal point calculation. However, India will have to go on to win the series against New Zealand 3-0 to retain the top spot as anything less will see South Africa regain the number one position should they win the series against Bangladesh 3-0.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series scenarios: Pakistan beats Sri Lanka 5-0 – Pakistan 99 Sri Lanka 83; Pakistan beats Sri Lanka 4-1 – Pakistan 97, Sri Lanka 85; Pakistan beats Sri Lanka 3-2 – Pakistan 95, Sri Lanka 86; Sri Lanka beats Pakistan 3-2 – Pakistan 93, Sri Lanka 88; Sri Lanka beats Pakistan 4-1 – Pakistan 91, Sri Lanka 89; Sri Lanka beats Pakistan 5-0 – Sri Lanka 91, Pakistan 89.

South Africa v Bangladesh series scenarios: South Africa beats Bangladesh 3-0 – South Africa 121, Bangladesh 92; South Africa beats Bangladesh 2-1 – South Africa 119, Bangladesh 95; Bangladesh beats South Africa 2-1 – South Africa 117, Bangladesh 97; Bangladesh beats South Africa 3-0 – South Africa 115, Bangladesh 100.