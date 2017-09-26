Pakistan hope of medal in wrestling shattered in 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

By Ijaz Ahmad Khan

ASHGABAT, (Turkmenistan), Sept 26 (APP): Pakistan hope for medals in

the wrestling shattered with none of the six wrestlers could make it to the medal fight and eliminated well in the pre-quarter-finals of the wrestling event in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games being played here at City Olympic Village venue on Tuesday.

Muhammad Inam in 86kg, Abdul Wahab in 61kg and Muhammad Bilal in 57kg

lost in the opening matches while the remaining three wrestlers comprising Azhar Hussain in 59kg, Shoukat Ali in 56kg and Muhammad Umair in 98kg in

the Greece-Roman failed to impress and surprisingly if bouts counts – Muhammad Umair lost in first round, Azhar lost just in 44sec and Shoukat

Ali was beaten in the second round.

The difference between the wrestlers from Pakistan and other

competitors’ countries was alarming as none of the Pakistani wrestlers

could secure a worthwhile thing and lost in a one-sided affair despite having more experience and more than doubled in the age.

In the first bout of the last-day proceedings 30-year-old Muhammad

Umair of Pakistan lost to 20-year-old Sukhroj Azizov of Tajikistan. The young and runners-up of the Asian Championship in Moscow Sukhroj Azizov

took the first round by defeating a bronze medalist of the last

year Commonwealth Championship and 5th position holder of the Islamic Solidarity Games at Baku in 2017 Umair of Pakistan.

In the second bout 21-year old Aidos Sullangali of Kazakhstan beat

the 33-year-old Pakistan’s Azhar Hussain in just 44sec.

The Asian Cadet Champion and Junior Asian Champion Aidos was in superb

form and gave no time to Azhar Hussain to settle down.

In the last bout of the day Ul Yamato of Japan, a 19-year-old

beat 19-year-old Shoukat Ali of Pakistan just in seconds and won the bout 10-0.

Before facing Shoukat Ali of Pakistan, the Japanese wrestler

recorded victory against Philippines wrestler in the quarter-finals while Pakistan Shoukat Ali got a direct entry to the semi-finals.

There were lots of expectations from the wrestling squad looking after

the age and experience but none of them could be reached to those expectations.

Talking about Pakistan’s position, an expert on the assurance of not

to be named said Pakistan had great talent in the past and still much

talent was there.

Pakistan should introduce young talent rather to rely on old. The game

of wrestling has drastically changed now and slow and bulky wrestlers

cannot move faster as aerobics, quickness, and sharpness techniques have been introduced in the world of wrestling and Pakistan should work on the same line if wanted to be in the game for longer time.

Pakistan’s 135-member contingent took part in nine disciplines and

finished the game on 21 positions with total 21 medals including two gold, three silver and 16 bronze medals. Pakistan won medals in the athletic,

belt wrestling, ju-jitsu, snooker, and kicking boxing.

The details of the medals are underway.

BELT Wrestling

Muhammad Adnan Men’s Pahlavani -90kg (Silver medal)

Muhammad Safdar Men’s Classic Style -65kg (Bronze medal)

Muhammad Basit Men’s Freestyle +100kg (Bronze medal)

Ambreen Masshi Women’s Alysh Free -60kg (Bronze medal)

Humaira Ashiq Women’s Classic Style -50kg (Bronze Medal)

Ambreen Massih Women’s Classic Style -55kg (Bronze medal)

Beenish Massih Women’s Classic Style -70kg (Bronze medal)

Maryum Women’s Freestyle -50kg (Bronze medal)

Beenish Khan Women’s Freestyle -70kg (Bronze medal)

Billiard Snooker Sports

Muhammad Sajjad Men’s 6-Red Snooker Singles (Bronze medal)

Indoor Athletics Indoor Athletics

Men’s 4x400m Relay (Gold medal)

Ju Jitsu

Rafique Siddique/Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua Men’s Duo Show (Gold medal)

Abu Hurrana/ Muhammad Ammar Men’s Duo Classic (Silver medal)

Rafique Siddique/Komal Emmanuel Mixed Duo Show (Silver medal)

Jahanzeb Lone Men’s Ne-Waza -56kg (Bronze medal)

Komal Emmaneil/Sonia Manzoor Women’s Duo Classic (Bronze medal)

Komal Emmaneul/ Sonia Manzoor Women’s Duo Show (Bronze medal)

Sonia Manzoor/Shazeb Nawaz Janjua Mixed Duo Classic (Bronze medal)

Kickboxing

Maaz Khan Men’s Full Contact -75kg (Bronze medal)

Traditional Wrestling Traditional Wrestling

Muhammad Anwar Men’s Classic Style -57 kg (Bronze medal)

MASIH Ambreen Women’s Freestyle -58 kg (Bronze medal)